Voting begins in Brazil's presidential race; Silva leads by 10-15% in opinion polls

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Voting began in Brazil on Sunday, kicking off a stiff contest between leftist frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. As per reports, Bolsonaro has alleged Brazil's voting machines are plagued by fraud.
Read in App