‘Volodymyr Zelensky is in Kyiv’: Ukraine President clarifies after Russia’s claim of fleeing country

Mar 05, 2022, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified in his latest message that he is very much in Ukraine and has not fled the country. This comes after Russia claimed that the Ukrainian President has fled Kyiv.
Read in App