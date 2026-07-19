/Vikram-1 Success Marks New Era for India's Space Economy | IN-SPACe Chairman Exclusive

India's space sector has entered a historic new era after the successful maiden launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket. The landmark mission marks a major milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space ecosystem and strengthens the country's ambitions to become a global space powerhouse. In an exclusive interview, IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Goenka explains how the Vikram-1 mission will reshape India's commercial space industry, increase launch capabilities, boost private participation, and help achieve the ambitious target of growing India's space economy from $8-9 billion to $44 billion over the coming years.