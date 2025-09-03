/US-Venezuela War: President Trump Announces Precision Strike, Strikes 'Drug Boat' Near Venezuela

The U.S. military has conducted a deadly strike on a suspected Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling vessel in the southern Caribbean, killing 11 people. President Donald Trump, now seeking re-election, confirmed the attack and labeled those killed as “narco-terrorists” affiliated with the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. The operation marks a significant escalation in U.S. counter-narcotics actions, drawing sharp condemnation from Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, who accused Washington of violating sovereignty and spreading “fake” evidence. The strike comes amid a broader U.S. military buildup in the region.