/US-Venezuela tension: US military aircraft movements intensify in the Caribbean

Published: Dec 02, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 13:17 IST
The White House has confirmed a second strike on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics. Officials say Admiral Frank Bradley conducted the strike under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s authorization. The strike took place in international waters and was described as self-defense to protect U.S. interests. Critics question the legality, while the UN calls for transparent investigations. Stay updated with the latest U.S.-Venezuela developments.