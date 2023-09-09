US: Trump's trial in New York AG's $250M lawsuit expected to take almost 3 months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
According to the court presiding over the case, the trial in the $250 million lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general against former president Donald Trump, which is set to start on October 2, is anticipated to last close to three months.

