US treasury sanctions Wagner group's financiers in Africa

The United States is stepping up sanctions heat on Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary group. The latest round targets companies accused of illicit gold dealings to fund the mercenary group. This includes sanctions on two companies based in Central African republic. Previous US Sanctions against Wagner group had been put on hold. The latest round however were put in place following the Wagner chief's exile to Belarus. Russian mercenary leader yevgeny prigozhin flew to Belarus after being exiled from the Russian federation.