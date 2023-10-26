US to curb Iran crude exports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is likely to tighten crude oil sanctions against OPEC member Iran in response to the Islamic Republic's backing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

