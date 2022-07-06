US: Suspect in July 4th mass shooting has now been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
United States: The suspect in the July 4th mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago has now been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, he's accused of firing over 70 rounds into the crowd attending.
