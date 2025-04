Global students in the US are reporting a sudden termination of the legal status without committing any deportable offenses. According to reports, this has prompted a wave of inquiries from panicked international students to immigration attorneys. While some students claimed to have received notifications from the universities, others reportedly discovered that their status had been terminated through online databases managed by the Department of Homeland Security. Among the most affected were students from India and China. US colleges are grappling by the speed and scope at which the government carrying out terminations. At least 600 students at over 90 colleges and universities have been affected.