US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken says US drone strike under probe

Sep 15, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has admitted that he does not know whether a person killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul was an ISIS-K member or an aid worker, and that the Biden administration is still looking into the matter.
