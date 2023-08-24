US recovers $1.4 BN in stolen Covid funds

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The US Justice department has successfully retrieved over 1.4 billion dollars in funds that were stolen from Covid-19 relief programs. With more than 3,000 defendants now facing federal charges across the nation, the scope of these fraudulent activities is becoming clear.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos