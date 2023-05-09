US readies laws to make airlines compensate passengers for delays

The Biden administration wants airlines to pay passengers in the US for lengthy delays. President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have announced the start of the rule-making process regarding this. This comes just weeks before the start of the peak travel season in the summer. Under this, the airlines would have to compensate passengers for delays. They have to pay for their meals and hotel for delays within the airlines' control. President Biden, while announcing this, said American air travellers deserve better.