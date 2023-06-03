US President Joe Biden hails action on debt ceiling crisis
On Friday, as the US president prepared to address the nation and hailed "a big win for our economy and the American people," the bipartisan agreement to resolve the US debt ceiling problem was on its way to Joe Biden's desk. The bill was passed just days before a catastrophic and unprecedented default. Late on Thursday, the US Senate approved the compromise bill that Vice President Biden and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, crafted.