US politics: Donald Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles makes shocking revelations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 21:49 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 21:49 IST
Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff, sparked a major controversy with her comments in a Vanity Fair interview, stating that President Trump has an “alcoholic’s personality.” The remarks have triggered internal fallout within the White House, with senior officials expressing concern. However, both Trump and his cabinet have publicly defended Wiles, downplaying the remarks and emphasizing her loyalty and effectiveness in the administration.

