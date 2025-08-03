US Officials Investigate Former Special Counsel Jack Smith

The US Office of Special Counsel has launched an investigation into Jack Smith, the former special counsel who brought two federal criminal cases against President Donald Trump, according to reports published in US media on Saturday (Aug 2). The inquiry, first reported by The New York Times, will examine whether Smith violated the Hatch Act—a law that bars federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while on the job. Republican Senator Tom Cotton reportedly requested the probe, alleging that Smith's prosecution decisions may have been politically motivated and timed to influence the 2024 election.