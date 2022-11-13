US Midterm Elections: Democrats retain control of Senate; Cortez Masto defeats Republican Laxalt

Published: Nov 13, 2022, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Democrats are all set to control the Senate. According to American Network's report the Democrats have won the Nevada elections after Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won a tie to re-election race against Republican Adam Laxalt.
Read in App