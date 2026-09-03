/US-Iran war: Kuwait intercepts missiles; Trump floats 'Trump strait'

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 17:50 IST
Kuwait intercepted Iranian missiles overnight as the region braces for more. President Trump floated renaming the Strait of Hormuz "Trump Strait" amid the standoff, while Iran's security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, warned Washington of a "new strategy" that will "shatter your foundations." Israel isn't staying quiet either — Defence Minister Israel Katz said the country would "respond with great force" if attacked during the upcoming holiday season.