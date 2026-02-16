/US-Iran Tensions: Top Iranian General Warns Trump Any War Would Be a Lesson

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a stark warning to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that any military confrontation with Iran would serve as a “lesson” for the U.S. leader and Washington. Mushavi criticized Trump’s rhetoric as “reckless” and questioned the logic of threatening war while engaging in diplomatic talks. Iran’s military leadership has made clear that any hostile action against Tehran would be met with firm resistance and significant consequences.