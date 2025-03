Iran is snubbing U.S. President Donald Trump once again, for the second time in two weeks. Tehran has rejected negotiations on its nuclear program with the U.S. Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. mediator Qatar has issued a stern warning against a potential attack on Iran's nuclear sites. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani has stated that any attack on Iran's Gulf Coast nuclear facilities will leave countries across the region without water. Opposing military action against Iran, Qatar has reiterated its commitment to finding a diplomatic solution between the U.S. and Iran. In an interview with U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson, who is close to President Trump, the Qatari Premier says Doha simulated the effects of an attack. He said that in case of any attack, the sea will be entirely contaminated, and Qatar will run out of water in 3 days. Watch in for more details!