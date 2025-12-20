/us green card lottery, trump suspends green card, brown university shooting, diversity visa program, claudio neves valente, us visa policy, kristi noem, us immigration news, mass shooting us, dv1 visa program, american safety, us homeland security, immigration suspension
us green card lottery, trump suspends green card, brown university shooting, diversity visa program, claudio neves valente, us visa policy, kristi noem, us immigration news, mass shooting us, dv1 visa program, american safety, us homeland security, immigration suspension
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 12:19 IST
President Donald Trump has suspended the US green card lottery programme following a mass shooting at Brown University that killed two people. The suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, who entered the US in 2017 through the diversity visa programme, was found dead on Thursday. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the programme is paused to prevent further harm.