US Federal reserve hikes interest rates by 0.75%

Published: Jul 28, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States Federal Reserve has once again hiked the interest rate by 0.75%, this as the country's inflation level has touched 40-year high. This is the second in a row and fourth time this year, that the Fed has raised interest rates.
