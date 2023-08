The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (August 4) approved the use of the Zurzuvae (zuranolone) pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. In a statement, the FDA said that the pill is to be taken once every day for 14 days during the evening with a fatty meal. The daily recommended dosage is 40 milligrams. The approval of Zurzuvae was granted to Sage Therapeutics, Inc, the statement added.