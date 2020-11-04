LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
US ELECTION RESULTS
They will never be able to catch us, we have already won, says Trump
Joe Biden's campaign reacts after Donald Trump calls US election results fraud
A comparison of 2016 vs 2020 in key states
US Election 2020: Who is winning the U.S. presidential election?
Nov 04, 2020, 06.15 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election. There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It takes 270 votes to win.
Read in App