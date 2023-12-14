videos
US: Apex court to decide fate of abortion pill, mifepristone | WION Newspoint
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 14, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a high-stakes case over access to an abortion pill, in the biggest reproductive rights case since the end of Roe.
