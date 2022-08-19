US: Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to 15 counts, likely to serve 100 days in prison

Published: Aug 19, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Former Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization has pleaded guilty during an ongoing trial in a New York court. Alan Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts and acknowledged that he failed to pay taxes on 1.7 million dollars of income.
