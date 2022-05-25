US: 18 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting, gunman shot dead

Published: May 25, 2022, 08:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
An 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 18 students in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect was armed with a handgun and was killed by the responding officers.
