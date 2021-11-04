United States: NSO, Candiru accused of selling hacking tools

Nov 04, 2021, 09:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israels NSO group and Candiru have been blacklisted by the United States of America. The US govt said that these companies sold spyware to certain foreign govts, which was then subsequently used to target US officials, journalists and others.
