United Airlines flight to Rome plunges 28,000 feet in 10 minutes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- In a terrifying incident a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to Rome, Italy plunged more than 28,000 feet in just 10 minutes and was forced to reverse its course and return to the New York Liberty International Airport. The incident was also confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration which attributed the reported plunge to a pressurization issue.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos