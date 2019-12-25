LIVE TV
Union cabinet gives nod to post of CDS; Sujan Chinoy briefs over the post
Dec 25, 2019, 08.10 AM(IST)
The Central government is shortly going to announce India's first Chief of Defence Staff. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a four-star position, created as part of a defence management overhaul. #WION #India #CDS #PMModi #IndianCDS