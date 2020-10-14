UNHRC Elections 2020: China, Russia elected to U.N. rights council; Saudi Arabia fails

Oct 14, 2020, 04.10 PM(IST)
China and Russia were elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday (Oct. 13), but support for Beijing dropped by more than 20% compared with a 2016 vote and Saudi Arabia failed in its bid to win a seat on the Geneva-based body.