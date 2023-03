The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is in Iran to hold talks with Iranian officials over the country's nuclear program. The visit comes at a time when the agency is seeking Iran's increased cooperation over its nuclear activities. WION's Eric Njoka speaks to a professor & Israel institute fellow, at the University of California Irvine, Alon Burstein on the impact of the visit and status of the nuclear talks.