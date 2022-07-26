Ukraine works to resume grain exports, should begin again within days

Published: Jul 26, 2022, 10:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Amid skepticism that the recent Russian strike on Ukraine's port city of Odessa might jeopardize the un-brokered grain deal. Kyiv and the United Nations have now offered a fresh ray of hope saying that the export of grains could start within days.
Read in App