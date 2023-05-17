Ukraine: Russian Kinzhal missiles cannot destroy patriot system | Russia-Ukraine War
Russia launched an overnight attack on missiles on Ukraine Moscow claimed that it destroyed US made Patriot missile defense system during the airstrike. As per reports two US officials now say that a patriot missile defense system was likely had likely suffered damages from this eruption airstrike however Ukraine is denying this claim Ukrainian Air Force says that it is not possible for a Russian Kingzal missile to knock out a patriot system.