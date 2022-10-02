Ukraine recaptures Eastern town of Lyman, Russian forces retreat from Donetsk city

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The war in Ukraine continues to catch Moscow off guard. It's soldiers were seen vacating regions held for several months. Russia has withdrawn its troops from the town of Lehman in Eastern Ukraine to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army.
