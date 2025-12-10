LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine peace deal: Russia calls Trump only Western leader who 'understands the war

Ukraine peace deal: Russia calls Trump only Western leader who 'understands the war

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 20:19 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 20:19 IST
Ukraine peace deal: Russia calls Trump only Western leader who 'understands the war
Russia's top diplomat has praised the US president, hailing him as the only Western leader who gets the "root causes" of the war.

Trending Topics

trending videos