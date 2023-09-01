UK: Schools and colleges to shut over collapse fears

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
More than 150 British schools have been ordered to close numerous facilities on the eve of the start of a new term after they were judged unsafe, irritating parents and teachers and presenting further problems for the government. To know more watch this interview with author and senior journalist Andrew Whitehead.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos