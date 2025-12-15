Live TV
UK politics: If there were a UK general election tomorrow, who would Santa vote for?
UK politics: If there were a UK general election tomorrow, who would Santa vote for?
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Dec 15, 2025, 23:34 IST
| Updated:
Dec 15, 2025, 23:34 IST
A light-hearted political poll imagines a UK general election where even Santa gets a vote. From Green Party cheer to Labour loyalty and Reform UK buzz, watch this report for UK political analysis.
uk
elections
