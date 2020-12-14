UK PM, EU Chief agree to continue trade talks

Dec 14, 2020, 08.25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
London and Brussels agreed on Sunday (December 13) to more talks on an elusive trade agreement, even though they still have a long way to go to avert a turbulent 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit at the end of the month.
Read in App