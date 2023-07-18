UK: Labour leader Keir Starmer decides not to scrap the two-child benefit cap, if party wins
Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing pressure from his own party members over the two-child benefit cap. Starmer announced that he will not scrap the policy if Labour wins power. The cabinet ministers are defending his position as they argue that Labour's fiscally credible image at the next election is depending on this policy because the party could not make any spending commitments without saying how they would be funded.