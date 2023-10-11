UK: Labour can fix 'broken' Britain, Starmer rallies party before election

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Labour leader Keir Starmer appealed to voters on Tuesday to back his vision for Britain, saying his revamped opposition party was best placed to turn the country's fortunes around by boosting economic growth, building houses and restoring hope.

