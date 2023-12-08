UK government blames Russian intelligence for prolonged efforts to meddle in UK politics

As part of years-long attempts to meddle in British politics, Russia's intelligence services have targeted prominent British lawmakers, civil workers, and journalists with cyberespionage, the British government announced on Thursday. According to the Foreign Office, Russia's FSB agency was in charge of a number of ongoing cyberespionage operations in the United Kingdom from at least 2015 until this year. These operations included targeting lawmakers from various political parties and selectively leaking and amplifying sensitive information to further Russian interests.