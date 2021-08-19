UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab criticised for failing to make an urgent call

Aug 19, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been facing backlash after it was reported that help for Afghan interpreters was delayed because he was on holiday. The opposition has accused the leader of putting interpreters’ lives at risk in Afghanistan.
