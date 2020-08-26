LIVE TV
UAE becomes third Arab nation to forge ties with Israel
Aug 26, 2020, 02.55 PM(IST)
Israel is gearing up for its first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi. The flight, which is expected to happen next week, is further affirmation of Israel’s stance and support of the recent Israel–UAE normalization agreement