/U.S. & EU Urge Rwanda, M23 to Halt Offensive as Fighters Enter Uvira

Published: Dec 10, 2025, 10:49 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 10:49 IST
The United States and European Union have issued urgent calls for Rwanda's military and M23 fighters to halt their offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following reports that M23 fighters have entered the strategic city of Uvira. The advance has sparked panic, with thousands fleeing across the border into Burundi, and has drawn condemnation from international powers who warn of escalating violence and humanitarian crisis.