Two migrant laborers shot dead in Shopian in south Kashmir

Published: Oct 18, 2022, 03:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Two migrant laborers were killed in Kashmir when terrorists threw grenades at their home, this comes after a person was killed by terrorists in the same Shopian district last week. The laborers hailed from northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
Read in App