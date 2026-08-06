/TVK Government Unveils First Agriculture Budget | Big Push for Farmers and Technology

A day after presenting its first state budget, the TVK government has unveiled Tamil Nadu's first Agriculture Budget in the Legislative Assembly. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister R. Vinod announced several initiatives aimed at improving farm productivity, soil fertility, and technology adoption. Key highlights include a ₹600 crore Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission, a five-year soil health plan, drone operator training for 500 beneficiaries under the Vetri Vanmagal Scheme, and new storage facilities to strengthen agricultural exports. However, the budget did not include major announcements on the Cauvery water dispute or the Mekedatu dam issue, prompting criticism from the opposition. AIADMK leaders questioned the government's priorities, arguing that farmers' key concerns remain unresolved.