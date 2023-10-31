World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Turmoil in UK's Labour Party over Israel war, over 35 MPs call for ceasefire
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Oct 31, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Turmoil is going on in UK's Labour Party Turmoil in UK's as over 35 MPs called for ceasefire. Labour MP Andy McDonald was suspended.
trending now
Turmoil in UK's Labour Party, MP Andy McDonald suspended after speech at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Israel still pondering over 'Prisoner Swap', hostages urge Netanyahu for prisoner exchange
Israel-Palestine war: 12-year-old Palestinian YouTuber killed in Israeli air strikes
List of Footballers with most Ballon d'Or Trophies
Turmoil in UK's Labour Party over Israel war, over 35 MPs call for ceasefire
recommended videos
Mumbai reels with worsening air quality, residents face breathing issue
China is censoring social media tributes to late PM Li Keqiang
China seeks to stifle public grief for former premier Li Keqiang
Israel-Palestine war | Israel: Ground offensive and hostage release and go hand in hand
Israel-Palestine war: Israeli ministry 'concept paper' stokes row
recommended videos
Mumbai reels with worsening air quality, residents face breathing issue
China is censoring social media tributes to late PM Li Keqiang
China seeks to stifle public grief for former premier Li Keqiang
Israel-Palestine war | Israel: Ground offensive and hostage release and go hand in hand