Turmoil in UK's Labour Party over Israel war, over 35 MPs call for ceasefire

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Turmoil is going on in UK's Labour Party Turmoil in UK's as over 35 MPs called for ceasefire. Labour MP Andy McDonald was suspended.

