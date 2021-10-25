Turkish Lira weakens 1.6% to a record low

Oct 25, 2021, 10:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Turkish Lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of the ambassadors of the United States and nine other western countries.
