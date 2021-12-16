Turkish lira plunges to new record low after Erdogan's latest rate cut

Dec 16, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Firing the latest salvo in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic war of independence, the central bank has cut interest rates once again, leading to a sharp fall in the Turkish currency Lira's value against the dollar.
